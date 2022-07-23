Series to functions Find the function represented by the following series, and find the interval of convergence of the series. (Not all these series are power series.)
∑ₖ₌₀∞(√x − 2)ᵏ
Series to functions Find the function represented by the following series, and find the interval of convergence of the series. (Not all these series are power series.)
∑ₖ₌₀∞(√x − 2)ᵏ
{Use of Tech} Remainders Let
f(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ = 1/(1−x) and Sₙ(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀ⁿ⁻¹ xᵏ
The remainder in truncating the power series after n terms is Rₙ = f(x) − Sₙ(x), which depends on x.
a. Show that Rₙ(x) = xⁿ /(1−x).
b. Graph the remainder function on the interval |x| < 1, for n=1, 2, and 3 . Discuss and interpret the graph. Where on the interval is |Rₙ(x)| largest? Smallest?
c. For fixed n, minimize |Rₙ(x)| with respect to x. Does the result agree with the observations in part (b)?
d. Let N(x) be the number of terms required to reduce |Rₙ(x)| to less than 10⁻⁶. Graph the function N(x) on the interval |x|<1.
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) (x + 5)ⁿ
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) (2x)ⁿ
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (x − 1)ⁿ / (n³ 3ⁿ) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ n xⁿ / (4ⁿ (n² + 1)) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (ln n) xⁿ ]