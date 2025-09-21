{Use of Tech} Remainders Let





f(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ = 1/(1−x) and Sₙ(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀ⁿ⁻¹ xᵏ





The remainder in truncating the power series after n terms is Rₙ = f(x) − Sₙ(x), which depends on x.





a. Show that Rₙ(x) = xⁿ /(1−x).

b. Graph the remainder function on the interval |x| < 1, for n=1, 2, and 3 . Discuss and interpret the graph. Where on the interval is |Rₙ(x)| largest? Smallest?

c. For fixed n, minimize |Rₙ(x)| with respect to x. Does the result agree with the observations in part (b)?

d. Let N(x) be the number of terms required to reduce |Rₙ(x)| to less than 10⁻⁶. Graph the function N(x) on the interval |x|<1.