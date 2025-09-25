Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Series A geometric series is a sum of terms where each term is a constant multiple (common ratio) of the previous one. It converges to a finite value if the absolute value of the ratio is less than 1, and its sum is given by S = a / (1 - r), where a is the first term and r is the ratio. Recommended video: 06:00 06:00 Geometric Series

Interval of Convergence The interval of convergence is the set of all x-values for which a given series converges. For power or related series, it is found by applying convergence tests, often involving inequalities on the variable to ensure the series terms approach zero. Recommended video: 08:44 08:44 Interval of Convergence