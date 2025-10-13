Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(d) If A(𝓍) = 3𝓍²― 𝓍― 3 is an area function for ƒ, then
B(𝓍) = 3𝓍² ― 𝓍 is also an area function for ƒ.
Suppose f and g have continuous derivatives on an interval [a, b]. Prove that if f(a)=g(a) and f(b)=g(b), then ∫a^b f′(x) dx = ∫a^b g′(x) dx.
Cubic zero net area Consider the graph of the cubic y = 𝓍 (𝓍― a) (𝓍― b), where 0 < a < b. Verify that the graph bounds a region above the 𝓍-axis, for 0 < 𝓍 < a , and bounds a region below the 𝓍-axis, for a < 𝓍 < b. What is the relationship between a and b if the areas of these two regions are equal?
{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals
S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt
a. Compute S′(x) and C′(x).
Given the definite integral F(x)=∫1220x(h4+h563h)dh, find the derivative F′(x).