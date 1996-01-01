Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Sketch the graph of the integrand and shade the region whose net area you have found.
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Sketch the graph of the integrand and shade the region whose net area you have found.
∫₀⁵ (𝓍²―9) d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(b) Suppose ƒ is a negative increasing function, for 𝓍 > 0 . Then the area function A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt is a decreasing function of 𝓍 .
(c) The functions p(𝓍) = sin 3𝓍 and q(𝓍) = 4 sin 3𝓍 are antiderivatives of the same function.
(c) The functions p(𝓍) = sin 3𝓍 and q(𝓍) = 4 sin 3𝓍 are antiderivatives of the same function.
(d) If A(𝓍) = 3𝓍²― 𝓍― 3 is an area function for ƒ, then
(d) If A(𝓍) = 3𝓍²― 𝓍― 3 is an area function for ƒ, then
B(𝓍) = 3𝓍² ― 𝓍 is also an area function for ƒ.
Given the definite integral F(x)=∫1220x(h4+h563h)dh, find the derivative F′(x).