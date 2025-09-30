Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
This theorem connects differentiation and integration, stating that if a function is defined as an integral with a variable upper limit, its derivative is the integrand evaluated at that limit. For example, if F(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, then F'(x) = f(x). This principle is essential for finding derivatives of integral-defined functions like Fresnel integrals.
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1
Fresnel Integrals
Fresnel integrals S(x) and C(x) are special functions defined as integrals of sine and cosine of t squared, respectively. They arise in optics and wave theory, representing integrals that cannot be expressed in elementary functions. Understanding their definitions is key to differentiating them correctly.
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals
Differentiation of Integral Functions with Variable Limits
When differentiating an integral with a variable upper limit, the derivative is the integrand evaluated at that upper limit, assuming continuity. This concept allows direct computation of S'(x) and C'(x) by substituting x into sin(t²) and cos(t²), respectively.
