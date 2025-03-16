Exercises 5–10 refer to the function f(x) = { x² − 1, −1 ≤ x < 0 2x, 0 < x < 1 1, x = 1 −2x + 4, 1 < x < 2 0, 2 < x < 3 graphed in the accompanying figure. <IMAGE> b. Does lim x → −1⁺ f (x) exist?

