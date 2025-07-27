27. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule, Trapezoid Rule, and relative error
Find the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rule approximations to ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 25 subintervals. Compute the relative error of each approximation.
29-34. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules
Apply the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules to the following integrals. Make a table similar to Table 8.5 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.
30. ∫(0 to 6) (x³/16 - x) dx = 4
33. ∫(0 to π) sin x cos(3x) dx = 0
River flow rates
The following figure shows the discharge rate r(t) of the Snoqualmie River near Carnation, Washington, starting on a February day when the air temperature was rising. The variable t is the number of hours after midnight, r(t) is given in millions of cubic feet per hour, and ∫(0 to 24) r(t) dt equals the total amount of water that flows by the town of Carnation over a 24-hour period. Estimate ∫(0 to 24) r(t) dt using the Trapezoidal Rule and Simpson's Rule with the following values of n.
n = 6
42. Approximating integrals The function f is twice differentiable on (-∞, ∞). Values of f at various points on [0, 20] are given in the table.
a. Approximate ∫(0 to 120) f(x) dx in three way using a left Riemann sum, a right Riemann sum and the Trapezoid Rule
45–48. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule Consider the following integrals and the given values of n.
45. ∫(0 to 1) e^(2x) dx; n = 25
c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.
46. ∫(0 to 2) x⁴ dx; n = 30
c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.