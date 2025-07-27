41-44. {Use of Tech} Nonuniform grids

Use the indicated methods to solve the following problems with nonuniform grids.

41. A curling iron is plugged into an outlet at time t = 0. Its temperature T in degrees Fahrenheit, assumed to be a continuous function that is strictly increasing and concave down on 0 ≤ t ≤ 120, is given at various times (in seconds) in the table.

a. Approximate (1/120)∫(0 to 120)T(t)dt in three ways using a left Riemann sum, using a right Riemann sum and using the Trapezoid Rule

Interpret the value of (1/120)∫(0 to 120)T(t)dt in the context of this problem.