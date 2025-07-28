Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(f) 3
∑ (3j ― 4)
j =1
27. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule, Trapezoid Rule, and relative error
Find the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rule approximations to ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 25 subintervals. Compute the relative error of each approximation.
29-34. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules
Apply the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules to the following integrals. Make a table similar to Table 8.5 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.
30. ∫(0 to 6) (x³/16 - x) dx = 4
29-34. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules
Apply the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules to the following integrals. Make a table similar to Table 8.5 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.
33. ∫(0 to π) sin x cos(3x) dx = 0
41-44. {Use of Tech} Nonuniform grids
Use the indicated methods to solve the following problems with nonuniform grids.
41. A curling iron is plugged into an outlet at time t = 0. Its temperature T in degrees Fahrenheit, assumed to be a continuous function that is strictly increasing and concave down on 0 ≤ t ≤ 120, is given at various times (in seconds) in the table.
a. Approximate (1/120)∫(0 to 120)T(t)dt in three ways using a left Riemann sum, using a right Riemann sum and using the Trapezoid Rule
Interpret the value of (1/120)∫(0 to 120)T(t)dt in the context of this problem.
42. Approximating integrals The function f is twice differentiable on (-∞, ∞). Values of f at various points on [0, 20] are given in the table.
a. Approximate ∫(0 to 120) f(x) dx in three way using a left Riemann sum, a right Riemann sum and the Trapezoid Rule
45–48. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule Consider the following integrals and the given values of n.
45. ∫(0 to 1) e^(2x) dx; n = 25
c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.