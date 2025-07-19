Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Midpoint Rule The Midpoint Rule is a numerical integration technique that approximates the area under a curve by dividing it into subintervals and using the midpoint of each subinterval to calculate the height of rectangles. For each subinterval, the function value at the midpoint is multiplied by the width of the subinterval, and the sum of these areas gives the total approximation of the integral. Recommended video: Guided course 5:50 5:50 Power Rules

Trapezoid Rule The Trapezoid Rule is another numerical method for estimating the value of a definite integral. It approximates the area under a curve by dividing the interval into subintervals and forming trapezoids rather than rectangles. The area of each trapezoid is calculated using the average of the function values at the endpoints of each subinterval, multiplied by the width of the subinterval, and the total area is the sum of these trapezoidal areas. Recommended video: Guided course 5:50 5:50 Power Rules