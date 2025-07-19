Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(b) 10
∑ (2κ + 1)
κ=1
(e) 3
∑ (2m + 2) / 3
m =1
29-34. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules
Apply the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules to the following integrals. Make a table similar to Table 8.5 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.
30. ∫(0 to 6) (x³/16 - x) dx = 4
33. ∫(0 to π) sin x cos(3x) dx = 0
River flow rates
The following figure shows the discharge rate r(t) of the Snoqualmie River near Carnation, Washington, starting on a February day when the air temperature was rising. The variable t is the number of hours after midnight, r(t) is given in millions of cubic feet per hour, and ∫(0 to 24) r(t) dt equals the total amount of water that flows by the town of Carnation over a 24-hour period. Estimate ∫(0 to 24) r(t) dt using the Trapezoidal Rule and Simpson's Rule with the following values of n.
n = 6
41-44. {Use of Tech} Nonuniform grids
Use the indicated methods to solve the following problems with nonuniform grids.
41. A curling iron is plugged into an outlet at time t = 0. Its temperature T in degrees Fahrenheit, assumed to be a continuous function that is strictly increasing and concave down on 0 ≤ t ≤ 120, is given at various times (in seconds) in the table.
a. Approximate (1/120)∫(0 to 120)T(t)dt in three ways using a left Riemann sum, using a right Riemann sum and using the Trapezoid Rule
Interpret the value of (1/120)∫(0 to 120)T(t)dt in the context of this problem.