Work from force How much work is required to move an object from x=0 to x=3 (measured in meters) in the presence of a force (in N) given by F(x)=2x acting along the x-axis?
Work from force How much work is required to move an object from x=1 to x=3 (measured in meters) in the presence of a force (in N) given by F(x) = 2x² acting along the x-axis?
Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 30 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position.
c. How much work is required to stretch the spring 0.3 m from its equilibrium position?
d. How much additional work is required to stretch the spring 0.2m if it has already been stretched 0.2m from its equilibrium position?
Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 15 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.25 m from its equilibrium position.
b. How much work is required to compress the spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position?
Work done by a spring A spring on a horizontal surface can be stretched and held 0.5 m from its equilibrium position with a force of 50 N.
b. How much work is done in compressing the spring 0.5 m from its equilibrium position?
Calculating work for different springs Calculate the work required to stretch the following springs 0.5m from their equilibrium positions. Assume Hooke’s law is obeyed.
a. A spring that requires a force of 50 N to be stretched 0.2 m from its equilibrium position