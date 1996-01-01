Emptying a cylindrical tank A cylindrical water tank has height 8 m and radius 2m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full of water, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is half full as when it is full? Explain.
Work from force How much work is required to move an object from x=0 to x=3 (measured in meters) in the presence of a force (in N) given by F(x)=2x acting along the x-axis?
Work from force How much work is required to move an object from x=1 to x=3 (measured in meters) in the presence of a force (in N) given by F(x) = 2x² acting along the x-axis?
Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 30 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position.
d. How much additional work is required to stretch the spring 0.2m if it has already been stretched 0.2m from its equilibrium position?
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x) = {1 if 0≤x≤2 {2 if 2<x≤3
Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 15 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.25 m from its equilibrium position.
b. How much work is required to compress the spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position?