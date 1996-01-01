Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

(a) If ƒ is symmetric about the line 𝓍 = 2 , then ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀² ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍.