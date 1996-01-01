Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(a) If ƒ is symmetric about the line 𝓍 = 2 , then ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀² ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(a) A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt and ƒ(t) = 2t―3 , then A is a quadratic function.
Prove the following orthogonality relations (which are used to generate Fourier series). Assume m and n are integers with m ≠ n.
c.
π
∫ sin(mx) cos(nx) dx = 0, when |m + n| is even
0
49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.
52. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cos⁶x dx
63. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If m is a positive integer, then ∫[0 to π] cos^(2m+1)(x) dx = 0.
b. If m is a positive integer, then ∫[0 to π] sin^m(x) dx = 0.
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(a) ∫₄⁰ 3𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d(𝓍)