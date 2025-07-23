Let f(x) = √(x + 1). Find the area of the surface generated when:
Region bounded by f(x) and the x-axis on [0, 1]
Revolved about the x-axis
65. Volume Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by y = sin²(x) * cos^(3/2)(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.
87. Surface area Find the area of the surface generated when the curve f(x) = sin x on [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=3x+4, for 0≤x≤6; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=(3x)^1/3 , for 0≤x≤8/3; about the y-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=√1−x^2, for −1/2≤x≤1/2; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=4x−1, for 1≤x≤4; about the y-axis (Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)