Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=8√x, for 9≤x≤20; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=(3x)^1/3 , for 0≤x≤8/3; about the y-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=√1−x^2, for −1/2≤x≤1/2; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=4x−1, for 1≤x≤4; about the y-axis (Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=√12y−y^2, for 2≤y≤10; about the y-axis
What is the area of the curved surface of a right circular cone of radius 3 and height 4?
Assume f is a nonnegative function with a continuous first derivative on [a, b]. The curve y=f(x) on [a, b] is revolved about the x-axis. Explain how to find the area of the surface that is generated.