Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=3x+4, for 0≤x≤6; about the x-axis
Master Introduction to Cross Sections with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=3x+4, for 0≤x≤6; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=8√x, for 9≤x≤20; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=(3x)^1/3 , for 0≤x≤8/3; about the y-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=√1−x^2, for −1/2≤x≤1/2; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=1/4(e^2x+e^−2x), for −2≤x≤2; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=√12y−y^2, for 2≤y≤10; about the y-axis
What is the area of the curved surface of a right circular cone of radius 3 and height 4?