What are the two general ways in which an improper integral may occur?
101. Many methods needed Show that the integral from ∫(from 0 to ∞)(sqrt(x) * ln x) / (1 + x)^2 dx equals pi, following these steps
d. Evaluate the remaining integral using the change of variables z = sqrt(x)
Key Concepts
Change of Variables (Substitution) in Integration
Improper Integrals over Infinite Intervals
Logarithmic Functions within Integrals
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
28. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) tan⁻¹(s)/(s² + 1) ds
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
31. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) 1/[v(v + 1)] dv
108. Draining a tank Water is drained from a 3000-gal tank at a rate that starts at 100 gal/hr and decreases continuously by 5%/hr. If the drain is left open indefinitely, how much water drains from the tank? Can a full tank be emptied at this rate?
102–106. Laplace transforms A powerful tool in solving problems in engineering and physics is the Laplace transform. Given a function f(t), the Laplace transform is a new function F(s) defined by F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) f(t) dt, where we assume s is a positive real number. For example, to find the Laplace transform of f(t) = e^(-t), the following improper integral is evaluated using integration by parts:
F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) e^(-t) dt = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-(s+1)t) dt = 1/(s+1).
Verify the following Laplace transforms, where a is a real number.
104. f(t) = t → F(s) = 1/s²
94. The family f(x) = 1/xᵖ revisited Consider the family of functions f(x) = 1/xᵖ, where p is a real number.
For what values of p does the integral ∫(1 to ∞) 1/xᵖ dx exist?
What is its value when it exists?
91. [Use of Tech] Regions bounded by exponentials Let a > 0 and let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = e^(-a·x) and the x-axis
on the interval [b, ∞).
a. Find A(a,b), the area of R as a function of a and b.