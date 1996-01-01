11-14. {Use of Tech} Compute the absolute and relative errors in using c to approximate x.
12. x = √2; c = 1.414
118. Two worthy integrals
b. Let f be any positive continuous function on the interval [0, π/2]. Evaluate
∫ from 0 to π/2 of [f(cos x) / (f(cos x) + f(sin x))] dx.
(Hint: Use the identity cos(π/2 − x) = sin x.)
(Source: Mathematics Magazine 81, 2, Apr 2008)
125. Wallis products Complete the following steps to prove a well-known formula discovered by the 17th-century English mathematician John Wallis.
a. Use a reduction formula to show that ∫ from 0 to π of (sin^m x) dx = (m − 1)/m × ∫ from 0 to π of (sin^(m−2) x) dx, for any integer m ≥ 2.
Displacement from velocity The following functions describe the velocity of a car (in mi/hr) moving along a straight highway for a 3-hr interval. In each case, find the function that gives the displacement of the car over the interval [0,t], where 0 ≤ t ≤ 3.
v(t) = { 30 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
50 if 2 < t < 2.5
44 if 2.5 < t ≤ 3
108. Arc length Find the length of the curve y = ln(x) on the interval [1, e^2].
114. {Use of Tech} Arc length of the natural logarithm Consider the curve y = ln(x).
a. Find the length of the curve from x = 1 to x = a and call it L(a).
(Hint: The change of variables u = sqrt(x^2 + 1) allows evaluation by partial fractions.)
114. {Use of Tech} Arc length of the natural logarithm Consider the curve y = ln(x).
c. As a increases, L(a) increases as what power of a?