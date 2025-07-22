Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(e) Find the value of s such that H (𝓍) = sH(―𝓍)
Master Definition of the Definite Integral with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(e) Find the value of s such that H (𝓍) = sH(―𝓍)
11-14. {Use of Tech} Compute the absolute and relative errors in using c to approximate x.
12. x = √2; c = 1.414
118. Two worthy integrals
b. Let f be any positive continuous function on the interval [0, π/2]. Evaluate
∫ from 0 to π/2 of [f(cos x) / (f(cos x) + f(sin x))] dx.
(Hint: Use the identity cos(π/2 − x) = sin x.)
(Source: Mathematics Magazine 81, 2, Apr 2008)
125. Wallis products Complete the following steps to prove a well-known formula discovered by the 17th-century English mathematician John Wallis.
a. Use a reduction formula to show that ∫ from 0 to π of (sin^m x) dx = (m − 1)/m × ∫ from 0 to π of (sin^(m−2) x) dx, for any integer m ≥ 2.
Substitutions Suppose ƒ is an even function with ∫₀⁸ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 9 . Evaluate each integral.
(b) ∫²₋₂ 𝓍²ƒ(𝓍³) d𝓍