Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even Functions An even function is defined as a function f(x) that satisfies the condition f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain. This symmetry about the y-axis means that the integral of an even function over a symmetric interval, such as [-a, a], can be simplified. For example, if f is even, then ∫₋ₐ⁺ₐ f(x) dx = 2∫₀⁺ₐ f(x) dx.

Substitution in Integrals Substitution is a technique used in integration to simplify the process of finding an integral. It involves changing the variable of integration to make the integral easier to evaluate. For instance, if we let u = g(x), then the integral ∫ f(g(x)) g'(x) dx can be transformed into ∫ f(u) du, which may be simpler to solve.