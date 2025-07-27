118. Two worthy integrals

b. Let f be any positive continuous function on the interval [0, π/2]. Evaluate

∫ from 0 to π/2 of [f(cos x) / (f(cos x) + f(sin x))] dx.

(Hint: Use the identity cos(π/2 − x) = sin x.)





(Source: Mathematics Magazine 81, 2, Apr 2008)