For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
a. s(t)=−16t^2+80t+60 at t=3
a. s(t)=−16t^2+80t+60 at t=3
c. s(t)=40 sin 2t at t=0
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
a. Graph the position function, for 0≤t≤9.
d. For what values of t on the interval [0, 9] is the instantaneous velocity positive (the projectile moves upward)?
A rock is dropped off the edge of a cliff, and its distance s (in feet) from the top of the cliff after t seconds is s(t)=16t^2. Assume the distance from the top of the cliff to the ground is 96 ft.
a. When will the rock strike the ground?
Let g(t)=t−3t−9.
Make two tables, one showing values of g for t=8.9,8.99, and 8.999 and one showing values of g for t=9.1,9.01, and 9.001.