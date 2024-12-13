The function represents the position of an object at time t moving along a line. Suppose and . Find the average velocity of the object over the interval of time .
For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
c. s(t)=40 sin 2t at t=0
Key Concepts
Average Velocity
Instantaneous Velocity
Trigonometric Functions in Motion
The table gives the position s(t)of an object moving along a line at time t, over a two-second interval. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals. <IMAGE>
a. [0,2]
The table gives the position s(t)of an object moving along a line at time t, over a two-second interval. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals. <IMAGE>
c. [0,1]
For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
a. s(t)=−16t^2+80t+60 at t=3
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
a. Graph the position function, for 0≤t≤9.
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
b. From the graph of the position function, identify the time at which the projectile has an instantaneous velocity of zero; call this time t=a.