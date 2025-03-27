Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
4:21 minutes
Problem 17db
Textbook Question
Understanding Motion from Graphs
Launching a Rocket When a model rocket is launched, the propellant burns for a few seconds, accelerating the rocket upward. After burnout, the rocket coasts upward for a while and then begins to fall. A small explosive charge pops out a parachute shortly after the rocket starts down. The parachute slows the rocket to keep it from breaking when it lands.
The figure here shows velocity data from the flight of the model rocket. Use the data to answer the following.
d. When did the parachute pop out? How fast was the rocket falling then?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the graph to understand the velocity changes over time. The graph shows velocity on the y-axis and time on the x-axis.
Identify the point where the velocity changes from negative to positive, indicating the parachute deployment. This is where the rocket's descent slows down.
Locate the time on the x-axis where this change occurs. This is the moment when the parachute pops out.
Determine the velocity at this point by reading the corresponding value on the y-axis. This value represents the speed at which the rocket was falling when the parachute deployed.
Note that the velocity is negative at this point, indicating a downward motion, and the parachute deployment is marked by a sudden change in the slope of the graph.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Derivatives Applied To Velocity with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning