The National Weather Service releases approximately ﻿ 70 , 000 70,000 70,000﻿ radiosondes every year to collect data from the atmosphere. Attached to a balloon, a radiosonde rises at about ﻿ 1000 1000 1000﻿ ft/min until the balloon bursts in the upper atmosphere. Suppose a radiosonde is released from a point ﻿ 6 6 6﻿ ft above the ground and that ﻿ 5 5 5﻿ seconds later, it is ﻿ 83 83 83﻿ ft above the ground. Let ﻿ f ( t ) f\left(t\right) f(t)﻿ represent the height (in feet) that the radiosonde is above the ground ﻿ t t t﻿ seconds after it is released. Evaluate ﻿ f ( 5 ) − f ( 0 ) 5 − 0 \frac{f\left(5\right)-f\left(0\right)}{5-0} 5−0f(5)−f(0)​﻿ and interpret the meaning of this quotient.