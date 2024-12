The National Weather Service releases approximately  70 , 000 70,000 70,000 radiosondes every year to collect data from the atmosphere. Attached to a balloon, a radiosonde rises at about  1000 1000 1000 ft/min until the balloon bursts in the upper atmosphere. Suppose a radiosonde is released from a point  6 6 6 ft above the ground and that  5 5 5 seconds later, it is  83 83 83 ft above the ground. Let  f ( t ) f\left(t\right) f(t) represent the height (in feet) that the radiosonde is above the ground  t t t seconds after it is released. Evaluate  f ( 5 ) − f ( 0 ) 5 − 0 \frac{f\left(5\right)-f\left(0\right)}{5-0} 5−0f(5)−f(0)​ and interpret the meaning of this quotient.