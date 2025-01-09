In each exercise, a function and an interval of its independent variable are given. The endpoints of the interval are associated with points ﻿ P P P ﻿ and ﻿ Q Q Q ﻿ on the graph of the function.

a. Sketch a graph of the function and the secant line through ﻿ P P P ﻿ and ﻿ Q Q Q ﻿ .

b. Find the slope of the secant line in part (a), and interpret your answer in terms of an average rate of change over the interval. Include units in your answer.