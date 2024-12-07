A GPS device tracks the elevation ﻿ E E E﻿ (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation ﻿ t t t﻿ hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>

Repeat the procedure outlined in part (a) for the secant line that passes through points ﻿ P P P﻿ and ﻿ Q Q Q﻿.