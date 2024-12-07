A GPS device tracks the elevation ﻿ E E E﻿ (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation ﻿ t t t﻿ hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>

Notice that the curve in the figure is horizontal for an interval of time near ﻿ t = 5.5 t=5.5 t=5.5﻿ hr. Give a plausible explanation for the horizontal line segment.