A GPS device tracks the elevation  E E E (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation  t t t hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>

Find the slope of the secant line that passes through points  A A A and  B B B. Interpret your answer as an average rate of change over the interval  1 ≤ t ≤ 3 1\leq{t}\leq{3} 1≤t≤3.