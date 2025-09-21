33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.
d. Compare the errors in the approximations to y(T).
y′(t) = 6 - 2y, y(0) = -1; Δt = 0.2, T = 3; y(t) = 3 - 4e⁻²ᵗ
33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.
d. Compare the errors in the approximations to y(T).
y′(t) = 6 - 2y, y(0) = -1; Δt = 0.2, T = 3; y(t) = 3 - 4e⁻²ᵗ
33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.
a. Approximate the value of y(T) using Euler’s method with the given time step on the interval [0,T].
y′(t) = t/y, y(0) = 4; Δt = 0.1, T = 2; y(t) = √(t² + 16)
33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.
b. Using the exact solution (also given), find the error in the approximation to y(T) (only at the right endpoint of the time interval).
y′(t) = t/y, y(0) = 4; Δt = 0.1, T = 2; y(t) = √(t² + 16)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. Euler’s method is used to compute exact values of the solution of an initial value problem.
Euler’s metho d Consider the initial value problem y′(t)=1/2y,y(0)=1.
a. Use Euler’s method with Δt=0.1 to compute approximations to y(0.1) and y(0.2).
Euler’s method Consider the initial value problem y′(t)=1/2y,y(0)=1.
b. Use Euler’s method with Δt=0.05 to compute approximations to y(0.1) and y(0.2).
Convergence of Euler's method Suppose Euler's method is applied to the initial value problem y′(t) = ay, y(0) = 1, which has the exact solution y(t) = eᵃᵗ. For this exercise, let h denote the time step (rather than Δt). The grid points are then given by tₖ = kh. We let uₖ be the Euler approximation to the exact solution y(tₖ), for k = 0, 1, 2, ...
b. Show by substitution that uₖ = (1 + ah)ᵏ is a solution of the equations in part (a), for k = 0, 1, 2, ...