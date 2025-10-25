Euler’s method on more general grids Suppose the solution of the initial value problem y'(t)=f(t,y),y(a)=A is to be approximated on the interval [a, b].
b. Write the first step of Euler’s method to compute u1.
Euler’s metho d Consider the initial value problem y′(t)=1/2y,y(0)=1.
a. Use Euler’s method with Δt=0.1 to compute approximations to y(0.1) and y(0.2).
Convergence of Euler's method Suppose Euler's method is applied to the initial value problem y′(t) = ay, y(0) = 1, which has the exact solution y(t) = eᵃᵗ. For this exercise, let h denote the time step (rather than Δt). The grid points are then given by tₖ = kh. We let uₖ be the Euler approximation to the exact solution y(tₖ), for k = 0, 1, 2, ...
b. Show by substitution that uₖ = (1 + ah)ᵏ is a solution of the equations in part (a), for k = 0, 1, 2, ...
Use Euler’s method with a step size of to estimate the value of , where is the solution of the initial value problem
Let with . Compute the first three approximations given by Euler’s Method with a step size of .
25–28. Two steps of Euler’s method For the following initial value problems, compute the first two approximations u1 and u2 given by Euler’s method using the given time step.
y′(t) = 2−y, y(0) = 1; Δt = 0.1