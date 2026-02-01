Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
(x+1) dy/dx - 2 (x² + x)y = exp(x²) / (x+1), x > -1, y(0) = 5
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
(x+1) dy/dx - 2 (x² + x)y = exp(x²) / (x+1), x > -1, y(0) = 5
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
(1+eˣ) dy + (yeˣ + e⁻ˣ) dx = 0
44. Silver cooling in air The temperature of an ingot of silver is 60°C above room temperature right now. Twenty minutes ago, it was 70°C above room temperature. How far above room temperature will the silver be
b. 2 hours from now?
Write the formula for a logistic function that has values between y = 0 and y = 1, crosses the line y = 1/2 at x = 0, and has slope 5 at this point.