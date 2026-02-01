Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
t dy/dt + 2y = t³, t > 0, y(2) = 1
θ dy/dθ + y = sin θ, θ > 0, y(π/2) = 1
(x+1) dy/dx - 2 (x² + x)y = exp(x²) / (x+1), x > -1, y(0) = 5
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
(1+eˣ) dy + (yeˣ + e⁻ˣ) dx = 0
43. Surrounding medium of unknown temperature A pan of warm water (46°C) was put in a refrigerator. Ten minutes later, the water’s temperature was 39°C; 10 min after that, it was 33°C. Use Newton’s Law of Cooling to estimate how cold the refrigerator was.
44. Silver cooling in air The temperature of an ingot of silver is 60°C above room temperature right now. Twenty minutes ago, it was 70°C above room temperature. How far above room temperature will the silver be
b. 2 hours from now?