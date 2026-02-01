First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
e²ˣy' + 2e²ˣ y = 2x
tan θ dr/dθ + r = sin²θ, 0 < θ < π/2
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
tan θ dr/dθ + r = sin²θ, 0 < θ < π/2
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
t dy/dt + 2y = t³, t > 0, y(2) = 1
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
(1+eˣ) dy + (yeˣ + e⁻ˣ) dx = 0