First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
tan θ dr/dθ + r = sin²θ, 0 < θ < π/2
tan θ dr/dθ + r = sin²θ, 0 < θ < π/2
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
t dy/dt + 2y = t³, t > 0, y(2) = 1
θ dy/dθ + y = sin θ, θ > 0, y(π/2) = 1
(x+1) dy/dx - 2 (x² + x)y = exp(x²) / (x+1), x > -1, y(0) = 5
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
(1+eˣ) dy + (yeˣ + e⁻ˣ) dx = 0
43. Surrounding medium of unknown temperature A pan of warm water (46°C) was put in a refrigerator. Ten minutes later, the water’s temperature was 39°C; 10 min after that, it was 33°C. Use Newton’s Law of Cooling to estimate how cold the refrigerator was.