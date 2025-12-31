2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
12. ∫ (8x + 5)/(2x² + 3x + 1) dx
63. ∫ dx/(x² - 2x - 15)
65. ∫ (from 0 to 1) dy/((y + 1)(y² + 1))
96. Challenge
Show that with the change of variables u = √tan x, the integral
∫ √tan x dx
can be converted to an integral amenable to partial fractions. Evaluate
∫[0 to π/4] √tan x dx.
In Exercises 17–20, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x³ dx) / (x² - 2x + 1) from -1 to 0
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(t⁴ + 9) / (t⁴ + 9t²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(x³ + 1) / (x³ − x)] dx