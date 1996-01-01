23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (x³ - 10x² + 27x)/(x² - 10x + 25) dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (x³ - 10x² + 27x)/(x² - 10x + 25) dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
50. ∫ 8(x² + 4)/[x(x² + 8)] dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
54. ∫ (z + 1)/[z(z² + 4)] dz
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (x³ + 5x)/(x² + 3)² dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
63. ∫ dx/(x² - 2x - 15)
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ (from 0 to 1) dy/((y + 1)(y² + 1))
Express the rational function as a sum or difference of two simpler fractions. Use a system of equations.