Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Change of Variables (Substitution) This technique involves replacing the original variable with a new one to simplify the integral. By expressing the integral in terms of a new variable, complex expressions can become easier to handle, often transforming the integral into a more familiar or solvable form. Recommended video: 04:27 04:27 Substitution With an Extra Variable

Partial Fraction Decomposition Partial fractions break down a complex rational function into simpler fractions that are easier to integrate. This method is especially useful when the integrand is a rational expression, allowing the integral to be expressed as a sum of simpler terms. Recommended video: 10:07 10:07 Partial Fraction Decomposition: Distinct Linear Factors