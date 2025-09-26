23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (x³ + 5x)/(x² + 3)² dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
12. ∫ (8x + 5)/(2x² + 3x + 1) dx
63. ∫ dx/(x² - 2x - 15)
65. ∫ (from 0 to 1) dy/((y + 1)(y² + 1))
Express the rational function as a sum or difference of two simpler fractions. Use a system of equations.
Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expression using strategic substitutions for .