Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–44.
∫ sec²(θ) sin³(θ) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (tan²x + sec²x) dx
∫ sinx·cos²x dx
∫ (2 − cosx + sinx) / sin²x dx
Find g(θ) by evaluating the following indefinite integral.
g(θ)=∫(5sec2θ−2csc2θ)dθ
Find g(x) by evaluating the following indefinite integral.
g(x)=∫(sin2x−100cscxcotx+cos2x)dx