Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) The average value of a linear function on an interval [a, b] is the function value at the midpoint of [a, b] .
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) The average value of a linear function on an interval [a, b] is the function value at the midpoint of [a, b] .
Explain the statement that a continuous function on an interval [a,b] equals its average value at some point on (a,b).
Average value of the derivative Suppose ƒ ' is a continuous function for all real numbers. Show that the average value of the derivative on an interval [a, b] is ƒ⁻' = (ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a))/ (b―a) . Interpret this result in terms of secant lines.
Average value What is the average value of f(x) = 1/x on the interval [1, p] for p > 1? What is the average value of f as p → ∞?