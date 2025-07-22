Symmetry of composite functions Prove that the integrand is either even or odd. Then give the value of the integral or show how it can be simplified. Assume f and g are even functions and p and q are odd functions.
∫ᵃ₋ₐ ƒ(p(𝓍)) d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) The average value of a linear function on an interval [a, b] is the function value at the midpoint of [a, b] .
Explain the statement that a continuous function on an interval [a,b] equals its average value at some point on (a,b).
Average value of the derivative Suppose ƒ ' is a continuous function for all real numbers. Show that the average value of the derivative on an interval [a, b] is ƒ⁻' = (ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a))/ (b―a) . Interpret this result in terms of secant lines.