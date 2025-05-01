Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Multiple Choice
Use the Limit Comparison Test to determine if the following series converges.
A
Diverges since bn converges but
B
Converges since bn diverges but L=−1<0
C
Converges since bn converges and L=1>0
D
Diverges since diverges and
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Limit Comparison Test. This test is used to determine the convergence or divergence of a series by comparing it to another series whose behavior is known. Specifically, if \( a_n \) and \( b_n \) are positive sequences, and \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} = L \), where \( L \) is a finite positive number, then both series \( \sum a_n \) and \( \sum b_n \) either converge or diverge together.
Step 2: Identify \( a_n \) and \( b_n \) for the given series. Here, \( a_n = \frac{n^2 + 1}{n} \). To simplify \( a_n \), divide each term in the numerator by \( n \): \( a_n = n + \frac{1}{n} \). Choose \( b_n = n \) as the comparison series because it is simpler and its behavior (divergence) is well-known.
Step 3: Compute the limit \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} \). Substitute \( a_n \) and \( b_n \) into the ratio: \( \frac{a_n}{b_n} = \frac{n + \frac{1}{n}}{n} \). Simplify the expression: \( \frac{a_n}{b_n} = 1 + \frac{1}{n^2} \). As \( n \to \infty \), \( \frac{1}{n^2} \to 0 \), so \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} = 1 \).
Step 4: Interpret the result of the limit. Since \( L = 1 \) is a finite positive number, the Limit Comparison Test tells us that \( \sum a_n \) and \( \sum b_n \) will have the same behavior. Now, examine \( \sum b_n = \sum n \). This series diverges because the terms \( n \) do not approach zero and grow without bound.
Step 5: Conclude the behavior of \( \sum a_n \). Since \( \sum b_n \) diverges and \( L = 1 > 0 \), the series \( \sum a_n = \sum \frac{n^2 + 1}{n} \) also diverges by the Limit Comparison Test.
