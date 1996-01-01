Consider the following curves on the given intervals.
b. Use a calculator or software to approximate the surface area.
y=cos x, for 0≤x≤π/2; about the x-axis
Consider the following curves on the given intervals.
a. Write the integral that gives the area of the surface generated when the curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=tan x , for 0≤x≤π/4; about the x-axis
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2y−4, for −3≤y≤4 (Use calculus, but check your work using geometry.)
y = x^3/2 / 3 − x^1/2 on [4, 16]
y = (x²+2)^3/2 / 3 on [0, 1]
Suppose a cut is made through a solid object perpendicular to the x-axis at a particular point x. Explain the meaning of A(x).