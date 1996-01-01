9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2e^√2y + 1/16e^−√2y, for 0 ≤ y ≤ ln²/√2
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2e^√2y + 1/16e^−√2y, for 0 ≤ y ≤ ln²/√2
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = x^3/2 / 3 − x^1/2 on [4, 16]
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = (x²+2)^3/2 / 3 on [0, 1]
Suppose a cut is made through a solid object perpendicular to the x-axis at a particular point x. Explain the meaning of A(x).
Consider a solid whose base is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y=√3−x and the line x=2, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares.
a. Find an expression for the area A(x) of a cross section of the solid at a point x in [0, 2].
Let R be the region bounded by the curve y=√cos x and the x-axis on [0, π/2]. A solid of revolution is obtained by revolving R about the x-axis (see figures).
c. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.