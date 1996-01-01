Consider the following curves on the given intervals.
a. Write the integral that gives the area of the surface generated when the curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=tan x , for 0≤x≤π/4; about the x-axis
Consider the following curves on the given intervals.
b. Use a calculator or software to approximate the surface area.
y=tan x , for 0≤x≤π/4; about the x-axis
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2y−4, for −3≤y≤4 (Use calculus, but check your work using geometry.)
x = 2e^√2y + 1/16e^−√2y, for 0 ≤ y ≤ ln²/√2
y = (x²+2)^3/2 / 3 on [0, 1]
Suppose a cut is made through a solid object perpendicular to the x-axis at a particular point x. Explain the meaning of A(x).
A solid has a circular base; cross sections perpendicular to the base are squares. What method should be used to find the volume of the solid?
Consider a solid whose base is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y=√3−x and the line x=2, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares.
a. Find an expression for the area A(x) of a cross section of the solid at a point x in [0, 2].