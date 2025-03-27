Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation
3:50 minutes
Problem 41b
Textbook Question
Slopes and Tangent Lines
b. Smallest slope What is the smallest slope on the curve? At what point on the curve does the curve have this slope?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the smallest slope on the curve, we need to determine the derivative of the function that defines the curve. The derivative represents the slope of the tangent line at any point on the curve.
Once we have the derivative, we need to find the critical points by setting the derivative equal to zero and solving for the variable. These points are where the slope could potentially be at a minimum or maximum.
After finding the critical points, we should evaluate the second derivative to determine the concavity of the function at these points. This will help us identify whether each critical point is a minimum, maximum, or a point of inflection.
The smallest slope will occur at the critical point where the second derivative is positive, indicating a local minimum. Evaluate the first derivative at this point to find the slope.
Finally, substitute the critical point back into the original function to find the corresponding point on the curve where this smallest slope occurs.
