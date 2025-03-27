Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. It is a fundamental tool in calculus for understanding how a function changes. To find the smallest slope on a curve, one must first determine the derivative of the function representing the curve. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Critical Points Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local minima, maxima, or points of inflection. To find the smallest slope, identify the critical points by setting the derivative equal to zero and solving for the variable. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points