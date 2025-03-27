Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation
4:39 minutes
Problem 23
Textbook Question
Additional Applications
Bacterium population
When a bactericide was added to a nutrient broth in which bacteria were growing, the bacterium population continued to grow for a while, but then stopped growing and began to decline. The size of the population at time t (hours) was b = 10⁶ + 10⁴t − 10³t². Find the growth rates at
a. t = 0 hours.
b. t = 5 hours.
c. t = 10 hours.
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the growth rate of the bacterium population at a given time, we need to calculate the derivative of the population function b with respect to time t. The function given is b(t) = 10⁶ + 10⁴t − 10³t².
The derivative, b'(t), represents the rate of change of the population with respect to time. To find b'(t), differentiate each term of b(t) with respect to t. The derivative of a constant is 0, the derivative of 10⁴t is 10⁴, and the derivative of −10³t² is −2 * 10³ * t.
Combine these derivatives to get b'(t) = 0 + 10⁴ − 2 * 10³ * t. Simplify this expression to obtain b'(t) = 10⁴ − 2 * 10³ * t.
Now, substitute t = 0 into b'(t) to find the growth rate at t = 0 hours. This will give you the initial growth rate of the population.
Similarly, substitute t = 5 and t = 10 into b'(t) to find the growth rates at t = 5 hours and t = 10 hours, respectively. This will show how the growth rate changes over time.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to a change in its input. In this context, the derivative of the bacterium population function b(t) with respect to time t gives the growth rate of the population at any given time. Calculating the derivative allows us to determine how the population size is changing at specific time points.
Polynomial Functions
A polynomial function is a mathematical expression involving a sum of powers in one or more variables multiplied by coefficients. The given bacterium population function b(t) = 10⁶ + 10⁴t − 10³t² is a quadratic polynomial in t. Understanding how to differentiate polynomial functions is crucial for finding the growth rate, as it involves applying basic rules of differentiation to each term.
Evaluating Derivatives at Specific Points
Once the derivative of a function is found, it can be evaluated at specific points to determine the rate of change at those points. In this problem, after finding the derivative of b(t), we substitute t = 0, t = 5, and t = 10 into the derivative to find the growth rates at these specific times. This process helps in understanding how the population's growth rate changes over time.
