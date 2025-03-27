Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to a change in its input. In this context, the derivative of the bacterium population function b(t) with respect to time t gives the growth rate of the population at any given time. Calculating the derivative allows us to determine how the population size is changing at specific time points. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Polynomial Functions A polynomial function is a mathematical expression involving a sum of powers in one or more variables multiplied by coefficients. The given bacterium population function b(t) = 10⁶ + 10⁴t − 10³t² is a quadratic polynomial in t. Understanding how to differentiate polynomial functions is crucial for finding the growth rate, as it involves applying basic rules of differentiation to each term. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions