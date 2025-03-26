a. Find an equation for the line that is tangent to the curve y = x³ − 6x² + 5x at the origin.

[Technology Exercise] b. Graph the curve and tangent line together. The tangent line intersects the curve at another point. Use Zoom and Trace to estimate the point’s coordinates.

[Technology Exercise] c. Confirm your estimates of the coordinates of the second intersection point by solving the equations for the curve and tangent line simultaneously.