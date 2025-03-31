Vehicular stopping distance Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads, a model for the total stopping distance of a moving car in terms of its speed is s = 1.1v + 0.054v², where s is measured in ft and v in mph. The linear term 1.1v models the distance the car travels during the time the driver perceives a need to stop until the brakes are applied, and the quadratic term 0.054v² models the additional braking distance once they are applied. Find ds/dv at v = 35 and v = 70 mph, and interpret the meaning of the derivative.