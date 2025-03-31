Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation
Problem 27
Textbook Question
Vehicular stopping distance Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads, a model for the total stopping distance of a moving car in terms of its speed is s = 1.1v + 0.054v², where s is measured in ft and v in mph. The linear term 1.1v models the distance the car travels during the time the driver perceives a need to stop until the brakes are applied, and the quadratic term 0.054v² models the additional braking distance once they are applied. Find ds/dv at v = 35 and v = 70 mph, and interpret the meaning of the derivative.
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the function given for the stopping distance: s = 1.1v + 0.054v². This function represents the total stopping distance in terms of the car's speed v.
To find the derivative ds/dv, apply the rules of differentiation to each term in the function. The derivative of a constant times a variable, such as 1.1v, is simply the constant. The derivative of 0.054v² is found using the power rule, which states that d/dx of x^n is n*x^(n-1).
Calculate the derivative of the linear term: d/dv of 1.1v is 1.1.
Calculate the derivative of the quadratic term: d/dv of 0.054v² is 2 * 0.054 * v^(2-1) = 0.108v.
Combine the derivatives to find ds/dv: ds/dv = 1.1 + 0.108v. Evaluate this derivative at v = 35 mph and v = 70 mph to understand how the stopping distance changes with speed. The derivative represents the rate of change of stopping distance with respect to speed, indicating how much the stopping distance increases for each additional mph of speed.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to changes in its input. In this context, ds/dv is the derivative of the stopping distance s with respect to speed v, indicating how the stopping distance changes as the speed of the car changes. Calculating this derivative helps understand the sensitivity of stopping distance to changes in speed.
Power Rule for Differentiation
The power rule is a basic rule in calculus used to find the derivative of a function of the form f(x) = ax^n. The derivative is given by f'(x) = n*ax^(n-1). For the stopping distance function s = 1.1v + 0.054v², applying the power rule allows us to differentiate each term separately, resulting in ds/dv = 1.1 + 0.108v, which can then be evaluated at specific speeds.
Interpretation of Derivatives in Context
Interpreting the derivative in the context of the problem involves understanding what the calculated rate of change signifies in real-world terms. For the stopping distance model, ds/dv at a specific speed tells us how much the stopping distance is expected to increase for each additional mph of speed. This interpretation is crucial for assessing safety and understanding the impact of speed on stopping distance.
