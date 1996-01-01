Find the area of the region (see figure) in two ways.
a. Using integration with respect to x.
Set up a sum of two integrals that equals the area of the shaded region bounded by the graphs of the functions f and g on [a, c] (see figure). Assume the curves intersect at x=b.
21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator
a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = ln x, for 1≤x≤4
b. If necessary, use technology to evaluate or approximate the integral.
y = cos 2x, for 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Functions from arc length What differentiable functions have an arc length on the interval [a, b] given by the following integrals? Note that the answers are not unique. Give a family of functions that satisfy the conditions.
b. ∫a^b √1+36 cos² 2xdx
35-38. Area and volume Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the graph of
Find the area of the region R.