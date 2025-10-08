37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/x√(16 + x²)
General results Evaluate the following integrals in which the function ƒ is unspecified. Note that ƒ⁽ᵖ⁾ is the pth derivative of ƒ and ƒᵖ is the pth power of ƒ. Assume ƒ and its derivatives are continuous for all real numbers.
∫ (5 ƒ³ (𝓍) + 7ƒ² (𝓍) + ƒ (𝓍 )) ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍
81. Possible and impossible integrals
Let Iₙ = ∫ xⁿ e⁻ˣ² dx, where n is a nonnegative integer.
a. I₀ = ∫ e⁻ˣ² dx cannot be expressed in terms of elementary functions. Evaluate I₁.